Jefferies Group LLC Invests $452,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

