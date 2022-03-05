Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Terex by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $48,781,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

TEX stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

