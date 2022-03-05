Jefferies Group LLC Sells 33,199 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,199 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,946,000 after purchasing an additional 670,371 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 54.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 735,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 518,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $687.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.55. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 139.73%. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

RealReal Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.