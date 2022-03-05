Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $245.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.