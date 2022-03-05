John Frank A. St Sells 8,063 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LMT opened at $458.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $462.66. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

