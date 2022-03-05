Jonathan B. Degaynor Purchases 12,560 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stoneridge stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $518.01 million, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.