Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 558.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 51,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.