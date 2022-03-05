JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 55

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Holcim has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

