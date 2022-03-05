Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 1,337.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.23% of Kaman worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Kaman by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 53,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

