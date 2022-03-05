Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Lowered to $178.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $182.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $98.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.01.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,772,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,056,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

