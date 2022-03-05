KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 4,733,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in KBR by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.