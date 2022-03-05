Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,080 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $20,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keefer Mcgovern Lehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,080 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $16,632.00.

Shares of KLXE opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

