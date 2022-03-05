Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €813.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €813.00 ($913.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($882.02) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($865.17) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($955.06) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,011.24) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($786.52) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €812.58 ($913.01).

KER opened at €558.60 ($627.64) on Thursday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($468.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €663.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €667.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

