KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Check in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,656,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

