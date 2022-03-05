KeyCorp Cuts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,093,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,746,000 after purchasing an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

