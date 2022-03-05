KeyCorp Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $41.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Shares of APA opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. APA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,779 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

