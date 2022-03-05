Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Kilroy Realty worth $84,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 50.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,436,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 401.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Shares of KRC stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.