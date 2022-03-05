Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.
KXSCF opened at $111.61 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.12.
Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
