Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$180.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$215.00 to C$180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.38.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$143.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 35,835.00. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$229.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

