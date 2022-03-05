Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIII. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
