KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

