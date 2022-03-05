Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.20

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.20 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 70929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

