LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Financial Survey

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LAIX has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LAIX and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -9.03% N/A -12.36% Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LAIX and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $149.06 million 1.53 -$60.51 million ($0.24) -19.21 Arco Platform $194.47 million 2.75 $3.26 million ($0.43) -41.16

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LAIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LAIX and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.15%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than LAIX.

LAIX Company Profile (Get Rating)

LAIX, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet. The company was founded by Yi Wang, Zheren Hu and Hui Lin in September 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

