Lake Street Capital Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $34.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $386.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DermTech by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 116,429 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 23.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 65.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 102,777 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

