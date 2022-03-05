Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
LRCX traded down $17.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,261. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85.
Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.
In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research (Get Rating)
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
