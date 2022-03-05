Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

