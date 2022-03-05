Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Sells 6,112 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

