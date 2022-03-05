LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Shares Down 5%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNXSF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($74.16) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

