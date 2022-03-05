Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after buying an additional 136,756 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

APD opened at $228.43 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

