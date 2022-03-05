Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,622 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FAUG stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.