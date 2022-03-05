Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $696.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $816.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $877.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

