Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter.

PCY opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11.

