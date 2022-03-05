Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 2,325 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

