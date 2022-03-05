Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $262.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,230 shares of company stock worth $57,379,647 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

