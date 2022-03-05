Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 13,926 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.