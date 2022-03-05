Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $75.00 at BTIG Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legend Biotech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

