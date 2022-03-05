Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.