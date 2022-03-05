Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Holdings Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.60% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $40.46.
