Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

LINC opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

