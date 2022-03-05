Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $311.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $245.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.