LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

