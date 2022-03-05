Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,316,192 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

