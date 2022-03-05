Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.