Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) EVP Stephanie C. Hill Sells 1,418 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $458.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $462.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.89 and its 200 day moving average is $360.45. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

