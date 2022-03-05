Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.08. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Logitech International by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

