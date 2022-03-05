LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.85).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.29) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.09) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.42) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.78).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

