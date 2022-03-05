Loop Capital Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

