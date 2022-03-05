Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.78.

Shares of RIDE opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 416,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

