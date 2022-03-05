LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,897 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

