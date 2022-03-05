LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,052 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 765,108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 720,911 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.46 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

