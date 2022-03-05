Lumen Technologies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 19,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

